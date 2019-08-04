You are here:

Chhichhore: Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan praise trailer released on Friendship Day

FP Staff

Aug 04, 2019 15:52:07 IST

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's slice-of-life drama Chhichhore was released on 4 August (Sunday), which also happens to be Friendship Day. The film follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla).

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Chhichhore's trailer. YouTube

Prateik Babbar also stars in Chhichhore as the antagonist named Raggie.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan (who was seen in Tiwari's sports drama Dangal) and other Bollywood celebrities praised the film's trailer and shared their reactions on social media. They also wished for the film's success.

Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, via his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside Fox Star Studios. Pritam has composed the music, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the songs.

Chhichhore is scheduled for release on 6 September.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 16:21:14 IST

