Chhichhore: Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan praise trailer released on Friendship Day

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's slice-of-life drama Chhichhore was released on 4 August (Sunday), which also happens to be Friendship Day. The film follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla).

Prateik Babbar also stars in Chhichhore as the antagonist named Raggie.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan (who was seen in Tiwari's sports drama Dangal) and other Bollywood celebrities praised the film's trailer and shared their reactions on social media. They also wished for the film's success.

T 3248 - (link: https://t.co/PAwhMmTa8S) https://t.co/eGYnx8KV7v .. Nitesh Tiwari की नयी फ़िल्म 'CHHICHHORE' ..

मेरी शुभकामनाएँ सदा । 🌹

एक अलग विषय , एक ऐसा पल, जो हम सब ने सोचा होगा , की काश हम अपने जीवन काल में ये पल , ऐसे बिता सकते ।

Nitesh ji का प्रशंसक , अमिताभ बच्चन — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 4, 2019

This one made me take a trip down memory lane...some bonds are truly forever. #Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And #HappyFriendshipDay to all of you ❤️https://t.co/QAizpFjLgc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2019

Friends make everything special and fun! Especially friends like these Such a lovely trailer @ShraddhaKapoor @itsSSR Looking forward to this one! #ChhichhoreTrailerhttps://t.co/GfY83dTcmQ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 4, 2019

.@niteshtiwari22 ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself. #ChhichhoreTrailer : https://t.co/qe9MNe8BYB Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 4, 2019

On friendship day was very happy to watch the #chichoretrailer starring two of my very close friends @ShraddhaKapoor and @varunsharma90 with some very fine actors @itsSSR and the other cast members.Really looking forward to this @niteshtiwari22 & #sajidsirhttps://t.co/VRRdf40Ydc — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 4, 2019

Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, via his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside Fox Star Studios. Pritam has composed the music, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the songs.

Chhichhore is scheduled for release on 6 September.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 16:21:14 IST