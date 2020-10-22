Chhalaang first song Care Ni Kardi sees Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha paint a scene of domestic bliss

Composer-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has previously worked with Nushrratt Bharuccha for the song 'Dil Chori', hopes 'Care Ni Kardi' will be as much as a success as their earlier collaboration

The first track from Chhalaang, composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh has been released today. Titled 'Care Ni Kardi,' the song gives a glimpse into the relationship between the lead pair, essayed by Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Singh shared the song on Twitter.

Check it out here

The song is penned by Alfaaz, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala and sung by Sweetaj Brar and Singh.

Speaking about ‘Care Ni Karda’, Yo Yo Honey Singh says, “Luv Ranjan understands any song in just one go, he knows which song will work for his film and which won't. When he chooses a particular song for his film, he makes sure to shoot it pretty well.

He goes onto say that the rap section was composed by Dilliwala and him after the completion of the song, and hopes his second song with Bharuccha will be as much of a success as the first, 'Dil Chori'.

Also starring Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Chhalaang chronicles the journey of a PT teacher from a semi-government funded school.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is produced by actor Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Chhalaang is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 13 November. It is among the nine titles, including Coolie No 1 and Durgavati, which will skip theatrical release to have a direct digital premiere on the streaming platform.