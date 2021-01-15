Cherry trailer: Russo Brothers' film charts Tom Holland's journey from army medic to bank robber

Cherry will release in US theatres on 26 February and will subsequently stream on Apple TV+ from 12 March.

Apple TV has released the first official trailer of the Tom Holland starrer Cherry. The film has been directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who were behind the mega-hit Avengers: Endgame.

Taking to Twitter, Apple TV shared the trailer, alongside the caption, "In an epic odyssey of love, war, and crime, a young man searches for his life's purpose."

The trailer starts with a voiceover by Holland's character claiming that he is 23-years old and sometimes he feels that life has been wasted on him. It then chronicles his journey as a teenager meeting the girl he falls in love with to enrolling in an army and finally becoming an addict and a bank robber. The dialogue, "Sometimes I feel like I have already seen everything that's going to happen," is used twice in the over two-minute-long-trailer.

The film will be coming to theatres on 26 February and on Apple TV on 12 March.

In a conversation with EW, Joe Russo said that the movie highlights Tom Holland's incredible performance through the range he displays as an actor. According to Joe, one can see Holand transition from being a teen actor to an adult actor in the film.

Anthony Russo added that when they read the novel, it spoke to them powerfully and personally.

As per the report, the film is split into six chapters, tracing Holland's character from an awkward teenager to a world-weary adult.

The film itself tells the story of an army medic who suffers from PTSD and addiction, leading him to become a serial bank robber. The film is an adaptation of Nico Walker's semi-autobiographical novel.

According to a report by Tech Radar, Cherry is the first Apple Original movie to release in theatres since The Banker which came out on 6 March 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic.