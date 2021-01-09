Cherry teaser — After Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland and Russo Brothers team up for crime thriller
Cherry will premiere on 12 March on Apple TV, after its release in US theatres on 26 February.
The teaser for Tom Holland's new film Cherry is out. Directed by Russo Brothers, it marks their first project after the spectacular Avengers Endgame.
The Russo Brothers took to Twitter to share the clip from the film, alongside the caption, "We'd like to introduce you to Cherry..."
In a separate tweet, they mentioned that the film is coming to theatres on 26 February and on Apple TV on 12 March.
In the teaser, bespectacled Holland can be seen being interviews by an army recruiter. Holland tells him that he is heartbroken after breaking up with his girlfriend and wants to join the army. The recruiter seems amused and Cherry is accepted.
Check out the trailer here
We'd like to introduce you to Cherry... pic.twitter.com/E8otgzSvWp
— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) January 9, 2021
#Cherry is coming to theaters February 26th and to @AppleTV March 12th.
— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) January 9, 2021
According to a report by Variety, the film tells the story of an unnamed army medic who suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and addiction, leading him to become a serial bank robber. As per the report, the film is an adaptation of a book by Nico Walker.
According to a report by Deadline, the movie, based on Walker's novel resembles the author's own life to a certain extent. The book is set in six different chapters, ranging from Cherry's love story, to his time as a medic in Afghanistan, to a period robbing banks, doing time as well as getting addicted to heroin.
Apart from this, Screerant reports that the Russo Brothers are producing a live-action remake of the Disney classic Hercules, as well as directing a modern version of A Christmas Carol.
