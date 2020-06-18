Chennai Police probe bomb threat to Rajinikanth; conduct search at actor's residence

Chennai Police on Wednesday received an anonymous phone call stating that a bomb had been placed at Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's house in Chennai's Poes Garden area.

According to a report in Financial Express, as soon as the call was received, law enforcement and a bomb squad was rushed to the actor's residence. Rajinikanth's house and the area around it was searched, but no suspicious item was recovered. The police concluded that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Times of India writes that the prankster called 108 ambulance control centre at 10.30 am claiming that bombs were planted at the actor's residence before disconnecting the call.

The report adds that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor's family remained inside the house and refused to let the police team in for checking. Officials waited for 10 minutes, but since entry was refused they returned after thoroughly surveying the security guard cabin and area outside the actor's house.

(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

As soon as the news flashed on local television channels, hundreds of fans of the superstar crowded outside his residence, reports India.com.

Rajinkanth was was last seen in AR Murugadoss-directed Darbar alongside Nayanthara. Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu were seen in supporting roles.

His next project is Siva's Annaatthe, which also stars Nayanthara. Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Meena are also cast in the film.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 18:25:56 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.