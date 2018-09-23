Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer 2: A fraternal feud turns into all-out gang warfare in Mani Ratnam's latest

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, starring Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyotika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arun Vijay, Silambarasan and Prakash Raj among others, is all set to hit theatres next week and the Mani Ratnam film has just dropped another trailer, increasing the hype around this multi-starrer.

The first trailer as we saw it, introduced us to this action-drama's plot where Prakash Raj and Jayasudha head a family of three impulsive and rugged brothers — Varadan (Arvind Swami), Thyagu (Arun Vijay) and Ethi (Simbu). Along with a police officer (Vijay Sethupathi), they are stuck in a persisting fraternal conflict that comes from being part of the big bad world of gangsters.

Now, the second trailer further showcases the three brothers in a number of action sequences and at constant logger heads with a mysterious looking Vijay Sethupathi tracking the three brothers and the family politics.

The biggest question of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam seems to be "Who will take over after Prakash Raj?" This trailer highlights the question further and how each one of the male leads are all set to fight it out. While Arvind Swami believes that it will be him, Arun Vijay and Simbu seem to be in a league of their own. The second trailer also gives us a glimpse of the much hyped Aditi Rao and Arvind Swami's onscreen chemistry and affair and this also brings to light the twist.

That being, Simbu. The third brother of this big fat family seems to be the power hungry one and the one who might just go against his own blood. Also seen with him is Vijay Sethupathi, in flashes, making us suspicious and curious about Mani Ratnam's bloody drama.

This latest little less-than-two minute glimpse of CCV has plenty of Simbu's monologues but is otherwise largely dominated by composer AR Rahman's racy and intriguing track, "Sevandhu Pochu Nenju."

Both the first and second trailers remain a very unusual attempt at commercial cinema by the otherwise cult director Mani Ratnam and have attracted the similar attention from the South audience.

Now, who will win this race of family power and what are the events surrounding their conflict are the questions we hope to understand next week.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, also titled Nawab in Telugu, is all set to release on 27 September, 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 10:10 AM