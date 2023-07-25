To be able to enjoy a once-in-a-while indulgence, guilt-free while following a stringent fitness routine isn’t an unwise idea at all. Exemplifying the same, Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman shared his idea of a sumptuous cheat meal on his Instagram account. Referring to the cheat meal as ‘one for the ages’, the Wolverine actor suggested fans head straight to Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant if they were in London. The 54-year-old enjoyed Martini, bacon cheeseburger, Mac and cheese, slaw, sweet potato fries and sticky toffee pudding with ice cream. Calling the delicacies and his experience ‘absolute heaven,’ Jackman tagged Gordon Ramsay in his post.

Gordon Ramsay is an internationally renowned, multi-Michelin-starred chef who has opened several successful restaurants around the globe. The small screen star has a considerable presence in the UK and internationally. Ramsay has been part of shows such as Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, Hotel Hell and MasterChef US to name a few.

One user wrote: “It’s strange seeing Wolverine not having a cigar and a damn good beer.”

“Just watched Logan again and cried again. Looking forward to your next performance,” wrote another.

“If anyone ever deserves a cheat meal, it’s you King Hugh,” said another user.

A fourth wrote: “This actually looks like heaven” while another added: “It made me hungry at 5 in the morning.”

However, this is not the first time the actor has shared his favourite cheat meal. Earlier, he shared a series of pictures on Instagram asking followers to initiate a discussion about his meal. In one such post, he wrote: “Going to pay for this at the gym today. But, worth it! Oh and they are yeast free.”

The actor also shared his plans for ‘bulking’ his body in March this year. He shared his diet plan on Twitter. “Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again,” he captioned the post.

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

The post amassed over 39 lakh views.

On the work front, Entertainment Weekly reported that although Jackman publicly retired from the role of the clawed mutant in 2017’s Logan, an announcement in September last year by the actor and his Deadpool 3 costar Ryan Reynolds revealed that the character was unretiring for Deadpool 3.

The Sci-fi and action-based Deadpool 3 is slated to hit theaters in November 2024.