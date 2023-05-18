Check out GV Prakash’s melodious track Kukunnu from Amazon Original series Modern Love Chennai
Prime Video today dropped the lyrical video of ‘Kukunnu’ from Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji episode in Modern Love Chennai. The catch melody, sung by Vagu Mazan & Ramya Nambeesan and lyrics written by Yuga Bharathi
Apart from bringing together some of the brilliant filmmakers together to weave six deep and cheerful love stories set in Chennai, Amazon Original series Modern Love Chennai has accomplished of a musical feat – a music album featuring melodies by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sean Roldan and G. V. Prakash.
Prime Video today dropped the lyrical video of ‘Kukunnu’ from Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji episode in Modern Love Chennai. The catch melody, sung by Vagu Mazan & Ramya Nambeesan and lyrics written by Yuga Bharathi. The song is an expression of the mood and vibe of the protagonist who has fallen in love, describing the emotions of the young and new romance.
Following the success of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, Modern Love Chennai will explore relationships by pushing boundaries, and promises to warm your hearts while illustrating a blend of compelling stories set in Chennai. The series will stream on Prime Video starting 18th May.
