Cheat India teaser: Emraan Hashmi looks to capitalise on India's financially lucrative education sector

T-Series unveiled its first teaser of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Cheat India, which focuses on the prevailing education system in the country.

It introduces us to Emraan's money-minded protagonist Rakesh Singh, who looks to capitalise on the country’s financially lucrative education sector. With lakhs of students appearing for various entrance exams and only a few thousand seats, he devises a cheating scheme to help those in need.

Inspired by true events, the film looks to expose the rampant malpractices prevalent during competitive exams.

Earlier this week, a poster of the film was released, which showed Emraan’s face stitched together by an assortment of exam admission cards and rupee notes.

Emraan is not only acting in the film, but also producing it with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actress Shreya Dhanwanthary.

"The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while, and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography," Emraan had said, as per a press release.

Directed by Soumik Sen, the film landed in a controversy earlier as filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid claimed the storyline of the film was copied from their movie titled Marksheet.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar’s Ellipsis Entertainment, and Emraan Hashmi Films, Cheat India is scheduled to release on 25 January, 2019.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 13:50 PM