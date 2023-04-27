Chatrapathi: Nushrratt Bharuccha & Sreenivas Bellamkonda break the dance floor with 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar'
Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Mayur Puri, the track is a complete groovy masala number featuring Nushrratt in a sizzling avatar with Bellamkonda looking suave and stylish.
The gorgeous Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to burn the dance floor with Sreenivas Bellamkonda in ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’, the latest dance track from the highly anticipated Pan-India film ‘Chatrapathi’.
Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Mayur Puri, the track is a complete groovy masala number featuring Nushrratt in a sizzling avatar with Bellamkonda looking suave and stylish. Apart from their electric chemistry, ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ also treats fans to the actors’ dance moves that will leave you impressed.
Related Articles
Talking about the song, Tanishk Bagchi, “The song is very high energy, very sexy and just an overall fun dance track. Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz with their vocals brought in just the right tonality to Nushrratt’s smouldering avatar and Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s swag.”
Adds Sunidhi Chauhan, “Bareilly Ke Bazaar is a very sensuous track and the beats are addictive – We tried bringing in a flavour and vibe that would appeal to the masses and can’t wait for them to hear it.”
Says Nakash Aziz, “It was great collaborating with Sunidhi Chauhan and lending my voice to Sreenivas Bellamkonda. ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ is a fun dance track that audiences are going to love.”
Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of S.S.Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Dino Morea shoots in high temperatures of 40•c in Oman for his upcoming Telgu debut film Agent
The shooting of the film took place in diverse locations such as Budapest, Hyderabad, and Oman. While filming in the deserts and near the coasts of Oman, Dino faced an arduous challenge due to the scorchin by g heat that soared to about 40°C.
Actor Danny Masterson's attorney challenges his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination over rape accusation
The woman responded that her memory had not improved, but that she “opened up more than I have before” a day earlier when she described an attack from Masterson, then her boyfriend of five years, in their Hollywood-area home.
Drug possession case: Mumbai actor Chrisann Pereira released in UAE, brother Kevin Pereira shares mother's reaction
Two men had allegedly cheated the 27-year-old actor, who is from Mumbai, by planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the pretext of an 'audition' while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series.