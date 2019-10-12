Charlie's Angels trailer: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska band together in Elizabeth Bank's action film

The second trailer of Charlie's Angels has been dropped, and it teases the power-packed action promised by the franchise title.

Written and directed by Elizabeth Banks, it stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the titular trio of secret agents of the security enterprise Townsend Agency — Sabina Wilson, Elena Houghlin and Jane Kano, respectively.

The trailer offers a closer look into the lives of the secret agents. The seasoned agents —Sabina and Jane, and Elena, a gifted programmer who's the newest recruit at the agency— take on an international mission for the organisation, as they dazzle with their expensive gadgets, multiple disguises featuring fancy clothes and wigs, and an array of daredevil stunts.

Check out the trailer here

Along with the trailer, Ariana Grande also unveiled the soundtrack of the movie, in which she has as many as five original songs. The album also features artistes including Nicki Minaj, Normani, Kim Petras, Chaka Khan and Victoria Monét. Grande had earlier collaborated with fellow artistes Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey to record “Don’t Call Me Angel,” the theme song of the film. Check out Ariana Grande's post here

The cast also includes Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo, Nat Faxon and Jonathan Tucker. Banks is also playing one of the Bosleys, alongside Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart.

