Chaos Walking review round-up: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley's sci-fi film is 'watchable enough in parts'

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's Chaos Walking gets weighed down by 'uninvolved characters', with a 'quintessential spark' missing in its storyline.

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's upcoming sci-fi film, Chaos Walking, hit Indian theatres on 4 March. The action-adventure is based on the novel of the same name. The makers have adapted the first book, The Knife of Never Letting Go, from the trilogy written by Patrick Ness.

The film, directed by Doug Liman, also stars actor-singer, Nick Jonas in a pivotal role.

Here's the initial buzz on what critics have to say about the film.

The Guardian: "It’s a film that should have been a major disaster but ends up being just a minor one instead, watchable enough in parts, with the lowest of expectations, but not enough to warrant the time and money that’s been funnelled into it."

Variety: "When it comes to confrontations, the movie wimps out, putting more effort into New World-building than in the largely generic characters who populate it."

The Hollywood Reporter: "Some quintessential spark is missing. The characters are uninvolving, the emotional stakes never fully take hold and the physical action invariably promises more than it delivers."