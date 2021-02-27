Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley’s sci-fi film Chaos Walking to release in Indian cinemas on 4 March
The makers of Chaos Walking have adapted the first book, The Knife of Never Letting Go, from the trilogy written by Patrick Ness
Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley are all set to give their fans an entertaining visual ride with the upcoming sci-fi film, Chaos Walking. The action-adventure is based on the novel of the same name. The makers have adapted the first book, The Knife of Never Letting Go, from the trilogy written by Patrick Ness. The flick is slated to hit the theatres on 4 March, in India, according to a report in ANI.
The film, directed by Doug Liman, also stars actor-singer, Nick Jonas in a pivotal role, the report added.
In the poster that was released recently, one can see the faces of the lead characters with blank expressions and bruises here and there. The plot revolves around the characters landing on a new planet where they face never-before-seen adventures.
See the post
IN CINEMAS, 4 MARCH 2021... #Lionsgate's sci-fi action-adventure film #ChaosWalking - starring #TomHolland and #DaisyRidley - to release in #India on [Thursday] 4 March 2021... Cinepolis India and PEN-Marudhar release. pic.twitter.com/LIMzQGlsgG
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2021
As informed on the portal Slashfilm.com, “In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.”
In a recent interview, Daisy revealed how awkward and funny it was initially to break the ice with Tom. She exclaimed, “It was actually hilarious because we met again on the plane to Montreal but we were in those seats that face each other and you know like it's super awkward when you don't really know someone?”
Daisy added, “So we would put the screen up slowly and then the screen takes ages to go up and you're like, 'oh my god, so awkward' – but no, it ended up being great".
