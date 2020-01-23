You are here:

Channing Tatum to star in and produce Bob the Musical through his company Free Association for Disney

Channing Tatum has found his next project and the Hollywood star is heading to Disney for the comedy, Bob the Musical.

Tatum will also produce the film through his company, Free Association, and partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan, reports Variety.

The project has been in development for more than a decade at the studio. A director is yet to be attached with the project.

Bob the Musical centres on a regular guy whose worst nightmare comes to life when we wakes up and finds that he is trapped in a musical.

Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also attached to produce.

Hail, Caesar!, Logan Lucky, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part are his recent releases. Variety further writes that he is going to co-direct, produce, write and star in Dog about a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu.

