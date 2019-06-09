Chanakya: Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada's upcoming Telugu spy thriller gets a title and logo

Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada's upcoming espionage thriller will now be called Chanakya, the makers unveiled the title with a logo. The film was earlier being referred to as Gopichand 26, with it being Gopichand's 26th film. Directed by Thiru, the Telugu film will see Gopichand and Mehreen share screen space again after the 2018 action film, Pantham.

Check out the announcement tweet here

#Gopichand26 is a spy thriller... Titled #Chanakya... Here's the title logo of the #Telugu film... Stars Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada... Directed by Thiru... Produced by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal. pic.twitter.com/U75ktoLEEd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2019

The film is being bankrolled by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music while Vetri will be serving as the cinematographer.

As per The Hans India, half of the film's shooting has already been completed, and the latter half is being shot in Hyderabad.

Mehreen, who has featured in the Tollywood blockbuster F2 – Fun and Frustration, made her Bollywood debut in 2017 alongside Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in Phillauri.

On the other hand, Gopichand (popularly referred to as Action Star and Macho Star) has several Telegu hits to his credit, including Golimaar (2010), Oxygen (2017) , Loukyam (2014) and Mogudu (2011).

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 13:39:36 IST

