Chadwick Boseman says he insisted on Black Panther's African accent despite Marvel's reluctance

Black Panther, which released on February, 2018 became a phenomenon. With a mostly black cast, the narrative touched upon grave issues including racial discrimination. Lead actor Chadwick Boseman's performance was lauded across the board, with many praising the character's sense of justice and equality.

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman made an interesting revelation. He says the dialect and accent of T'Challa was his suggestion and that Marvel was hesitant about using the African lingo.

The production house, according to Boseman, thought it would be "too much" for audiences to take in; the actor, on the other hand, had a very different opinion. "If I speak with a British accent, what's gonna happen when I go home? It felt to me like a deal-breaker. I was like, 'No, this is such an important factor that if we lose this right now, what else are we gonna throw away for the sake of making people feel comfortable?'," said Boseman.

Talking about how Black Panther released at an accurate time, Chadwick mentioned that an aspirational nation like Wakanda ought to be in the common man's discourse, especially keeping the current environment in mind.

The actor added that the narrative "pulled in" in from the histories of majestic empires, the authentic hairstyles, culture and clothing from political milieus across the world. "We were trying to create, not a perfect world, but a leader and a country that was aspirational, that gets it right," he noted.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 13:51 PM