Céline Dion's biopic The Power of Love in works, will be in vein of Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman

After Freddie Mercury and Elton John, a biopic on Céline Dion is in works, at French studio Gaumont, titled The Power of Love. The film will be directed by Valerie Lemercier, who will also star as the Canadian singer in the biopic, reports Variety. The film is slated to release in France on 2 December, 2020.

The Power of Love will feature some of Dion's greatest hits, including 'All by Myself,' 'My Heart Will Go On' and 'I’m Alive.'

The film will chart Dion's life through her birth in a Quebec family in the 1960s, her emerging as a teen star with a series of French language albums during the 1980s, as well as her relationship with manager and husband, René Angélil, and her family.

Lemercier, known for her works in Palais Royal! and 50 Is the New 30, said that she started following Dion's works after the untimely demise of her husband. “I discovered the strength of their love story and their great humour, and I better understood how the alchemy of their three individual ambitions made an unwanted, little girl the greatest star on the planet,” Lemercier told the daily.

Cecile Gaget from Gaumont told the publication that The Power of Love will be “in the vein of Elton John's Rocket Man and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's Bohemian Rhapsody".

The shooting of The Power of Love will begin in March and will continue for 18 weeks across France, Spain, Canada and Las Vegas.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 12:38:48 IST