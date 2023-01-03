American magazine Rolling Stones recently released the list of ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’. Though the list featured some top and popular names like Billie Eilish, Jung Kook, Alicia Keys, Lana Del Ray and others, fans of Celine Dion were left disappointed as she did not make it to the list. The list that honours the best vocalists in pop music, also left out Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Pink, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole and more.

The publication had released the list in 2008 first and updated it on January 1 with new artists.

Commenting on the list, Rolling Stones wrote, “This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation.” The criteria was based on “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

After the list came out, Celine Dion fans noticed the omittance and expressed anger. A Twitter user wrote: “What do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list???”

Another wrote, “I’m sorry, but Jennifer Hudson is a better singer than 95% of the people on that #RollingStone list. Her impact is immense. The EGOT winner’s contributions to film, theatre, music and television are undeniable.”

“Rolling Stone Magazine proved to be not credible. 1. Placing Christina Aguilera this low. 2. Placing Taylor Swift higher than Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jazmine Sullivan & Alicia Keys. 3. Not having Celine Dion on the last who is part of the vocal trinity,” wrote another fan.

The list also features veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away last year.

