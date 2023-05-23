Tiger Shroff made his big Bollywood debut with ‘Heropanti’, which completes 9 years today and with that, we celebrate 9 whole years of action-redefined in Bollywood. Tiger Shroff’s debut marked a whole new era of action in Hindi cinema as he brought in some fresh, unique traits, unlike anything the audience has ever witnessed before.

It was safe to say that this was a debut that truly landed, marking the entry of an actor who filled a huge void in Bollywood, and eventually became India’s youngest and biggest action star and honestly, globally, there is no one filling the void of an all-rounder action hero this young.

Post his debut with Heropanti, Tiger Shroff only levelled up in the genre, making parkour, back flips and martial arts look cool and serving action on screen that none of his contemporaries or established superstars could, minus stunt doubles.

Till date in Bollywood, Tiger is in a league of his own as he continues to remain undefeated in the space inspiring young children and the youth, who make up a huge part of his fanbase. The success of his films only encouraged filmmakers to place their bets on him considering what he offered had many takers.

Interestingly, the young star’s fandom cuts across age-groups and demographics – And with the next-level action, also came his good looks, inherent charm and mind-blowing dance performances.

Apart from being the youngest action hero to come out of India, he is also the only star of his generation with so many successful franchises to his name – Tiger Shroff is India’s youngest action star and someone who is a true Indian representation of the genre for us globally.

If that wasn’t all, Tiger has always been the first choice for two hero films and the last fine example was WAR, where he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Bearing in mind that the actor is going toe-to-toe with industry stalwarts, speaks volumes for his bankability as an actor and the confidence studios have in him. He will also be surprising fans with a whole new world of action waiting to be unveiled in his next film with his very debut co-star, Kriti Sanon in ‘Ganapath‘.

