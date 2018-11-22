CBFC says Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja promotes misogyny, glorifies violence against women

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) justified its decision to order 20 cuts for the Govinda starrer Rangeela Raja, written and produced by former chief Pahlaj Nihalani.

"In a social milieu where we are taking strong actions on objectification of women, crimes against women, the examining committee of the CBFC has very responsibly suggested the aforesaid excisions or modifications in the film in public interest," read an affidavit filed by the board in Bombay High Court, reported Hindustan Times.

The affidavit was filed on 21 November and said that the board strongly objects to how the hero in Rangeela Raja glorifies violence and objectifies women. It further stated that the hero is shown to have "no repentance of his actions and crimes, including rape, adultery and treating women as a commodity for his sensual pleasure."

The affidavit also mentions the sequences in the film where the hero uses derogatory terms like 'kadak ghevar' to describe women and refers to rape as 'swadishth khana.'

Nihalani had filed a petition filed earlier this month saying that the CBFC suggestion was unjustified and uncalled for as he firmly believed that the film was not vulgar in any manner. He also hit out at the present CBFC head, Prasoon Joshi, accusing him of being "politically motivated."

Rangeela Raja has been directed by Sikander Bharti. The film stars Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and newcomers Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2018 15:34 PM