Catch-22 trailer: Christopher Abbott can't escape WWII's bureaucratic horrors in upcoming Hulu series

The trailer of Catch-22, an adaptation of Joseph Heller's satirical anti-war novel from the streaming service Hulu, was released on 24 April. Luke Davies and David Michôd have written the show.

The show will follow Christopher Abbott's Yossarian, a bombardier desperate to flee the horrors of World War II and be released from duty. But his goal is thwarted by his senior, Colonel Cathcart (Kyle Chandler), who keeps raising the number of bombing missions the men have to fly, thus creating the novel’s absurd ‘catch-22', where there is a no-win situation. Turns out that the ultimate enemy of Yossarian and the other soldiers are not the Axis Powers, but their own country's bureaucracy.

Speaking about his character with Entertainment Weekly, Abbott said, "He feels like he’s the only one fighting to get out."

The six-episode show includes George Clooney as the "barking mad, parade obsessed" training commander Scheisskopf and Hugh Laurie as the "mellow, slightly checked-out" Major de Coverley. Giancarlo Giannini, Daniel David Stewart, Rafi Gavron, Austin Stowell, Graham Patrick Martin, Gerran Howell, Jon Rudnitsky, Kevin J. O’Connor, Pico Alexander, Tessa Ferrer, Lewis Pullman, Josh Bold, Jay Paulson and Julie Ann Emery are also part of the ensemble cast.

Clooney has also directed the show along with Grant Heslov and Ellen Kuras.

Catch-22 is set to premiere on 17 May on Hulu.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 19:55:18 IST

