You are here:

Catch-22 trailer: Christopher Abbott can't escape WWII's bureaucratic horrors in upcoming Hulu series

FP Staff

Apr 25, 2019 19:55:18 IST

The trailer of Catch-22, an adaptation of Joseph Heller's satirical anti-war novel from the streaming service Hulu, was released on 24 April. Luke Davies and David Michôd have written the show.

Catch-22 trailer: Christopher Abbott cant escape WWIIs bureaucratic horrors in upcoming Hulu series

A still from Catch-22. Image from Twitter

The show will follow Christopher Abbott's Yossarian, a bombardier desperate to flee the horrors of World War II and be released from duty. But his goal is thwarted by his senior, Colonel Cathcart (Kyle Chandler), who keeps raising the number of bombing missions the men have to fly, thus creating the novel’s absurd ‘catch-22',  where there is a no-win situation. Turns out that the ultimate enemy of Yossarian and the other soldiers are not the Axis Powers, but their own country's bureaucracy.

Speaking about his character with Entertainment WeeklyAbbott said, "He feels like he’s the only one fighting to get out."

The six-episode show includes George Clooney as the "barking mad, parade obsessed" training commander Scheisskopf and Hugh Laurie as the "mellow, slightly checked-out" Major de Coverley. Giancarlo Giannini, Daniel David Stewart, Rafi Gavron, Austin Stowell, Graham Patrick Martin, Gerran Howell, Jon Rudnitsky, Kevin J. O’Connor, Pico Alexander, Tessa Ferrer, Lewis Pullman, Josh Bold, Jay Paulson and Julie Ann Emery are also part of the ensemble cast.

Clooney has also directed the show along with Grant Heslov and Ellen Kuras.

Catch-22 is set to premiere on 17 May on Hulu.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 19:55:18 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Catch-22 , Christopher Abbott , Colonel Cathcart , George Clooney , Hugh Laurie , Joseph Heller , Kyle Chandler , Major de Coverley , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Scheisskopf

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Netflix to venture into magazine publishing with Wide, a print journal to create buzz around its projects

Netflix to venture into magazine publishing with Wide, a print journal to create buzz around its projects

The Office, Friends reportedly surpass Netflix Originals to become most-watched shows on streaming platform

The Office, Friends reportedly surpass Netflix Originals to become most-watched shows on streaming platform

Telugu TV actresses Bhargavi, Anusha Reddy killed in road accident in Telangana

Telugu TV actresses Bhargavi, Anusha Reddy killed in road accident in Telangana