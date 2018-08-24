Casey Affleck to produce, star in sports drama Fencer; film will be helmed by Jasmine McGlade

Casey Affleck is set to produce and star in a sports drama titled Fencer, reports Collider. The project will be helmed by writer-director Jasmine McGlade.

The narrative of Fencer involves the journey of a female athlete who battles personal problems and childhood enemies to aim for the US Olympic Fencing Team. Affleck will reportedly play the role of the athlete's formidable coach.

The report also added that the film will not focus on the two characters but will only feature the narrative of the female athlete. This news comes weeks after Affleck gave a heart-rendering interview to The Associated Press, where he addressed the sexual allegations against him and confessed that women ought to have greater representation in Hollywood.

Affleck will co-produce the project along with Whitaker Lader and McGlade.

Affleck had in the Associated Press interview, admitted that his behaviour on the sets of 2010 Joaquin Phoenix film I’m Still Here was unprofessional. The matter was settled outside court. He won the Best Actor award for Manchester by the Sea in 2017. After the allegations, Affleck bowed out from presenting the Best Actress award for the 2018 Oscars.

Affleck's next project will be David Lowery‘s The Old Man & the Gun, where he will share the screen space with Robert Redford. The film is slated to hit theatres on 28 September.

