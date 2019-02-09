You are here:

Casey Affleck says Light of My Life isn't a response to sexual assault allegations against him

Press Trust of India

Feb 09, 2019 17:05:03 IST

Los Angeles: Oscar-winner Casey Affleck says his new directorial, Light of My Life, set in a world without women, is not a response to the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The 43-year-old actor is also starring in the dystopian drama which is set for its world premiere at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival.

Casey Affleck at the 2017's Oscars. Facebook

The film is set around a "society without women" where "gender roles have to be renegotiated". The story follows a father and his young daughter who are trapped in the woods.

According to Indiewire, at the Berlin press conference, Casey said the film's premise is definitely not about his personal history or his response to #MeToo.

"It's not. I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation. I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It's not something I can control," the actor said.

The actor was accused of sexual harassment by two female co-workers while making the 2010 mockumentary I'm Still Here, which he directed.

Light Of My Life also features Elisabeth Moss and newcomer Anna Pniowsky.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 17:05:03 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Casey Affleck , Hollywood , I'm Still Here , sexual assault allegation

