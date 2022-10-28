The finale episode of Case Toh Banta Hai ended with a bang along with Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor! The versatile actor entered the katghara in his unique avatar and left everyone wanting for more! Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released the finale of the courtroom comedy show and it is a complete laughter riot.

During a conversation with the actor, Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh asked, “Shahid kabhi aaisa hua hai ke aapko ek script acchi lagi ho?” to which the actor quipped,“Nahi aisa kabhi nahi hua hai (laughs), kaam karna padta hai sir, ghar chalana padta hai!. Sasha also revealed how he works according to the script sense of his wife Mira Rajput. When Riteish asked him “Shahid kabhi aaisa hua hai ki aapke script sense aur Mira ji ke script sense mein kuch antar hua ho?” Shahid said, “Ji personal life mein toh roz yahi hota hai, aur jo unka script sense hota hai ussi script par kaam kiya jata hai!” As a married man himself, Riteish was overcome with sympathy and HAD to hug Shahid to console him!

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judges’ hat to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, and Gopal Dutt, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy. Catch all the fun in the episode, streaming for free only on Amazon miniTV, within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.