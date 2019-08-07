Carnival Row trailer: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne are star-crossed lovers in Amazon's fantasy series

A new trailer of Amazon's fantasy show Carnival Row was released earlier today. The first glimpse at the series, starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom, show them as lovers caught in a conflict between humans and mythical creatures.

The trailer teases the forbidden romance between Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne), a faerie who is forced to leave her magical homeland by an army of human soldiers and seek refuge in the port city of Carnival Row. The humans residents are wary of the magical creatures and usually unkind to them, so much so that the immigrants are 'prohibited to live, love, or fly with freedom'. Hence, Vignette is forced to find whatever demeaning work she can to make ends meet. She holds on to the memory of her human lover, a soldier named Philo (Bloom), whom she believes died when his regiment was invading her land. However, she is surprised to learn that not only is Philo alive, but he’s a detective investigating a series of murders with clues pointing to a cruel sinister force, who is nether a faerie nor a human.

The first two teasers of Carnival Row were released at San Diego Comic Con earlier this month. Talking about the show's theme, Cara revealed that the show will talk about "immigration and refugees and classism and sexism, racism and elitism."

In addition to Bloom and Delevingne, the cast also includes David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Andrew Gower, Karla Crome, Indira Varma, Jared Harris, and Simon McBurney. Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, the show is slated to premiere on 30 August on Amazon Prime Video.

