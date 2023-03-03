Cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Karla Crome, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Caroline Ford, Arty Froushan

Creators: Travis Beacham, René Echevarria

Language: English

After a gap of around three-and-a-half years, the makers of Carnival Row returned with the second and final season, which picks up from where the first part ended. After a recap of 5 minutes (which was much needed) of the crucial details of the first part, the new season starts with rebellious modes Philo (Orlando Bloom) and Vignette (Cara Delevingne) in their own ways.

While Philostrate participates in the Carnival Row Fight Club, Vignette and her members of Black Raven hijack a train and steal the medication for her fellow faes.

Simultaneously we see parallel tracks where Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) the acting chancellor of the Burgue is working with Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford) to strengthen his political agenda. On the other hand, Imogen (Tamzin Merchant) and Agreus (David Gyasi) are still on run from latter’s brother and now lands in a trouble, which is more dangerous for them.

Packed with mystery, intricacy and intersecting multi-stories, the show keeps us hooked with the multiple allusions and its layers with the modern-world. While the show is far from perfect, it deserves mention and accoladers for its multiple storylines and unique themes, which perfectly compelemented by great production values and amazong art direction.

Talking about the performances, Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne delivers stellar performances with impeccable and supreme support by other members. René Echevarria and Travis Beacham keeps the storytelling compelling, gripping by exploring multiple genres of crime drama, cosmic horror, mystery, neo-noir and steampunk, and makes the series a visual treat.

Carnival Row Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video