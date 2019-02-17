Cardi B, Bruno Mars collaborate on new single 'Please Me' after hit 2018 song 'Finesse'

After 'Finesse' in 2018, Cardi B has reunited with Bruno Mars for a new track 'Please Me'. After briefly going off Instagram following backlash for her Grammy win, the rapper returned to the photo sharing platform and teased the collaboration. The song released just a day after Valentine's Day.

According to Rolling Stone, the 'Please Me' has been produced by Mars and the Stereotypes. "Please me, baby/turn around and just tease me, baby/You’ve got what I want and what I need, baby/please," Mars croons about wanting some love. Cardi raps about her plans to hit the dance floor before taking things to the next level.

Cardi won the Best Rap Album award Grammy for Invasion of Privacy, making history as the first female solo artist to do so. She beat out albums by the late Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott.

Cardi twerked on a piano during her performance of her single 'Money' earlier in the awards ceremony.

Listen to the song here.



