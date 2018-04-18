You are here:

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars dominate 2018 Billboard Music Awards with 15 nominations; see full list

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars lead the way in the nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with 15 nominations apiece.

Lamar, Sheeran and Mars grabbed nominations in major categories liked Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Hot 100 Song.

Drake and Cardi B too had strong showings with nine and eight nominations respectively. Justin Bieber received eight nominations and Taylor Swift received five nods.

Khalid and Bebe Rexha announced the nominations on Tuesday.

Lamar became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, one of the most prestigious arts awards in the United States. He won the Pulitzer for his 2017 album DAMN. and was also the first music winner in the 100-year history of the Pulitzers to come from outside of the world of classical or jazz.

Sheeran is nominated for his third studio album ÷ (Divide) and Bruno Mars for his Grammy-winning album 24K Magic.

The winners for the awards, given out by the music publication Billboard, will be announced during a three-hour award show on 20 May.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Brett Young, Brett Young

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 13:37 PM