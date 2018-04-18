Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars dominate 2018 Billboard Music Awards with 15 nominations; see full list
Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars lead the way in the nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with 15 nominations apiece.
Lamar, Sheeran and Mars grabbed nominations in major categories liked Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Hot 100 Song.
Drake and Cardi B too had strong showings with nine and eight nominations respectively. Justin Bieber received eight nominations and Taylor Swift received five nods.
Khalid and Bebe Rexha announced the nominations on Tuesday.
Lamar became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, one of the most prestigious arts awards in the United States. He won the Pulitzer for his 2017 album DAMN. and was also the first music winner in the 100-year history of the Pulitzers to come from outside of the world of classical or jazz.
Sheeran is nominated for his third studio album ÷ (Divide) and Bruno Mars for his Grammy-winning album 24K Magic.
The winners for the awards, given out by the music publication Billboard, will be announced during a three-hour award show on 20 May.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA
Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, reputation
Top Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Top R&B Album:
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
XXXTentacion, 17
Top Rap Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Brett Young, Brett Young
Top Rock Album:
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
