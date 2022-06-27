In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, The Girl From Plainville actress Cara Buono spoke about her approach to the complex character of Gial Carter, how she switches from one character to another while doing simultaneous projects and more.

After garnering immense praises and success across the globe, The Girl From Plainville was finally released in India in the last week on Lionsgate Play. The American drama miniseries is a dramatization of the events leading to the death of Conrad Roy and his girlfriend Michelle Carter's conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

While the show has opened to positive response in India as well, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, actress Cara Buono, who played the role of Gail Carter, spoke about her approach to this complex character, how she switches from one character to another while doing simultaneous projects and more. Excerpts from the interview:

In your previous interviews, you said that you didn't have any reference for Gail Carter as she didn't give any interviews during that case. So, how you prepare yourself for that character?

Correct you're right. Yeah. So, my character Gail Carter the mom of Michelle had no interviews. There was really no video except what we saw from The Newsroom or a photo and the show Runners and I decided to create our idea of who she might be in relationship to maybe what kind of relationship may have caused or been part of her daughter being complicit in something like this. Like what kind of relationship may not be so functional. Like I felt like I had trouble reaching out to her or connecting to her communicating like everyone tries to be a great mom. I'm a mom. But some people succeed more than others. It's not a judgment. But maybe she'd Maybe not. Maybe not as successful as you know she would have liked to have been. And that's I think a lot of moms have guilt about that. So we just created it from what we thought, the dynamic would be in a relationship.

So, being a mother, it helped you for that character?

Oh sure! Yeah, I think absolutely. I mean, you kind of can't help but you have your own feelings, triggered as a mom and feeling like, I think it's soon as you have a baby, just the whirring clock starts ticking and never stops ticking. You just really don't worry, don't worry, just can't help it. It's just, you always worry and wonder what you did wrong. What could you be doing? And definitely helps.

I've been seeing some great comments on social media about your performance in the show. While fans are showering praises on you what kind of reactions you got when your friends and family members?

You know, I think a lot of people came to the show with their own idea of like a good guy and the bad guy like you tell, Carter is guilty and everyone visualizes these are the good people and the bad people in this. And I think seeing at the show, really does a good job of showing the complexity of everyone's issues, what everyone's going through. Michelle has her own mental health issues, Coco had his own mental health challenges. So, I think it also brought up a lot of conversation about struggle with depression and emotions and things like that. And I think it's really great to be part of a project that trigger conversations like that today.

What kind of similarities do you find in Cara and Gial Carter?

I think Gail really wants to connect with her daughter and do the best she can. And I definitely am always trying to do that with my daughter and yeah, just trying to communicate and find ways to help your child as best you can and we realize that you can't always help them the way you want to.

Whenever you're shooting for two projects simultaneously or sometimes there is very less gap between two shows or two movies, how you switch from one character to another?

I think that I just when it's over, you know, it's pack up, you leave it, and it's over, and then I just call it like ninja mind, you're just fully there when you're there. And then when you're done, it's done. And you're fully where you are just about being super present. I don't really have a sort of a detox process that I do before the next job just to be feel that I feel like I did a hundred percent dropping that's over and then be fully prepared for the next one. I think it's about, you know, preparation.

