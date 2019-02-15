You are here:

Captain Marvel on track to earn over $100 mn in its opening weekend at North American box office

FP Staff

Feb 15, 2019 11:58:09 IST

Box office collections in North America have been at a steady decline and is consequently in need of a blockbuster, reports Variety. Thus, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is an obvious choice that might alter the situation. Disney and Marvel's first female-led superhero feature is presently aiming for a $100 million opening weekend, adds the report.


View this post on Instagram

Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel soars into theaters in one month. Get tickets now: [link in bio]

A post shared by Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel (@captainmarvelofficial) on

Trade analysts are pegging their hopes on MCU's latest offering and are estimating big numbers that could even go up to $120 million in North America. These high figures puts Captain Marvel at an equal footing with Wonder Woman (DC's debut outing with a female-led superhero). Directed by Patty Jenkins and featuring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman opened with $103 million domestically in the US. While box office collections in North America ended at $412 million, globally the film earned $821 million.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Discover what makes her a hero. Get tickets to Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel, in theaters March 8: [link in bio] A post shared by Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel (@captainmarvelofficial) on

With releases like Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Marvel's biggest money-spinner Avengers: Infinity War, the production house broke plenty of box office records in 2018.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to hit theatres on 8 March.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 11:58:09 IST

tags: box office , Brie Larson , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Captain Marvel , Gal Gadot , Hollywood , patty jenkins , Wonder Woman

also see

Captain Marvel: Brie Larson goes 'higher, further, faster' in new Super Bowl trailer

Captain Marvel: Brie Larson goes 'higher, further, faster' in new Super Bowl trailer

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson to appear on The Ellen Show; fans may get glimpse of new footage

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson to appear on The Ellen Show; fans may get glimpse of new footage

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson does not want her film's press tour to be 'overwhelmingly' white and male

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson does not want her film's press tour to be 'overwhelmingly' white and male