Captain Marvel on track to earn over $100 mn in its opening weekend at North American box office

Box office collections in North America have been at a steady decline and is consequently in need of a blockbuster, reports Variety. Thus, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is an obvious choice that might alter the situation. Disney and Marvel's first female-led superhero feature is presently aiming for a $100 million opening weekend, adds the report.

Trade analysts are pegging their hopes on MCU's latest offering and are estimating big numbers that could even go up to $120 million in North America. These high figures puts Captain Marvel at an equal footing with Wonder Woman (DC's debut outing with a female-led superhero). Directed by Patty Jenkins and featuring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman opened with $103 million domestically in the US. While box office collections in North America ended at $412 million, globally the film earned $821 million.

With releases like Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Marvel's biggest money-spinner Avengers: Infinity War, the production house broke plenty of box office records in 2018.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to hit theatres on 8 March.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 11:58:09 IST