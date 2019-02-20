Captain Marvel early reactions: Brie Larson shines in 'awesome 90s period piece' and MCU feels 'more complete' with her in it

The social media embargo on Captain Marvel has been lifted and members of the press have shared their first impressions of the upcoming Marvel film. Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson plays the titular superhero, the alter ego of US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, in the first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel will follow the story of Larson's character as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies.

The film has received mostly positive reviews, with some calling the film "radical" and Larson's character a "welcome addition to MCU."

Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions: 1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a welcome addition to the #MCU. The movie is really well done with some great moments. #benmendelsohn steals almost every scene he's in. @brielarson literally shines in the role. So ready for #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/GET0socRjl — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 20, 2019

Just out of #CaptainMarvel. So many fun surprises I didn't expect + new (and old?) characters to love. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is RADICAL! An awesome 90s period piece & total recalibration of the MCU as we know it! From the brief Winter Soldier cameo to the six full episodes of Friends that play consecutively through a majority of the film’s runtime, this might be my favorite MCU flick yet — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie. It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively pic.twitter.com/or2Oj7CdRV — sonaiya kelley (@sonaiyak) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a great origin story. Brie’s buddy cop chemistry with @SamuelLJackson is so much fun and her relationship with Lashana Lynch is the real heart of it. Ben Mendelsohn and the cat both steal the show. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is slated to release on 8 March, 2019.

