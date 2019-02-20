You are here:

Captain Marvel early reactions: Brie Larson shines in 'awesome 90s period piece' and MCU feels 'more complete' with her in it

FP Staff

Feb 20, 2019 17:33:41 IST

The social media embargo on Captain Marvel has been lifted and members of the press have shared their first impressions of the upcoming Marvel film. Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson plays the titular superhero, the alter ego of US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, in the first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel will follow the story of Larson's character as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies.

The film has received mostly positive reviews, with some calling the film "radical" and Larson's character a "welcome addition to MCU."

Brie Larson in and as Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is slated to release on 8 March, 2019.

