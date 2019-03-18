You are here:

Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson's film earns Rs 70.76 cr in India, amasses $760 mn globally in 2 weeks

FP Staff

Mar 18, 2019 17:06:38 IST

Captain Marvel has continued to dominate the global box office in its second weekend in theaters, leaving newcomers in the dust.

A still from Captain Marvel. Twitter/@EW

Walt Disney Studios estimated on 17 March that the intergalactic superhero fell only 55 percent from its record-breaking opening. This weekend, Captain Marvel earned an additional $69.3 million from North American theaters and $119.7 million internationally, bringing its global grosses to $760 million.

Closer home, the film has been receiving a stiff competition from Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Badla, which surpassed the second weekend collections of the Marvel movie by a large margin. While Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's film amassed Rs 18.30 crore in its second weekend, the Brie Larson-led film earned Rs 14.35 crore in the domestic box office.

With a total collection of Rs 70.76 crore in two weeks, Captain Marvel is eyeing for a Rs 75 crore lifetime business in India. The film witnessed a sharp decline in its box office performance in the second week.

However, Captain Marvel has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of a slew of superhero films including Justice League, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Amazing Spider-Man.

In a very distant second, Paramount’s animated family film Wonder Park struggled with $16 million against a reported $100 million budget.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 17:15:17 IST

