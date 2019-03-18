You are here:

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu thriller crosses Rs 50 cr mark in second week

FP Staff

Mar 18, 2019 16:06:12 IST

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's suspense thriller, Badla cruised past the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday, 17 March after adding Rs 8. 05 crore to its collection. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial, currently in the second week of its release, has accumulated Rs 56.70 crore till now.

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu thriller crosses Rs 50 cr mark in second week

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Badla. Screenshot from YouTube

According to trade analysts, Badla has even surpassed the second week domestic earnings of Captain Marvel by a large margin. They have also pointed out that the film has not slowed down despite it being the examination period and pre-Holi holidays.

The film, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo, has been declared a hit.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 16:06:12 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , badla , badla box office collection , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , Kartik Aaryan , Kriti Sanon , Luka Chuppi , Sujoy Ghosh , Taapsee Pannu

also see

Badla, Luka Chuppi box office collection: Amitabh's film inches towards Rs 50 cr; Kriti Sanon's comedy earns Rs 79.11 cr

Badla, Luka Chuppi box office collection: Amitabh's film inches towards Rs 50 cr; Kriti Sanon's comedy earns Rs 79.11 cr

Badla box-office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's crime thriller rakes in Rs 13.59 cr in 2 days

Badla box-office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's crime thriller rakes in Rs 13.59 cr in 2 days

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's crime thriller mints Rs 27.38 cr in opening weekend

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's crime thriller mints Rs 27.38 cr in opening weekend