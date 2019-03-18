Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu thriller crosses Rs 50 cr mark in second week

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's suspense thriller, Badla cruised past the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday, 17 March after adding Rs 8. 05 crore to its collection. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial, currently in the second week of its release, has accumulated Rs 56.70 crore till now.

According to trade analysts, Badla has even surpassed the second week domestic earnings of Captain Marvel by a large margin. They have also pointed out that the film has not slowed down despite it being the examination period and pre-Holi holidays.

#Badla is unstoppable and unshakable... Collects more than #CaptainMarvel in Weekend 2 [in fact, #Badla leads by a big margin]... Power of solid content... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.05 cr. Total: ₹ 56.70 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 66.90 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

#Badla is trending superbly... Shatters the myth [within the industry] that film biz hits rock bottom during examinations and pre-Holi period... Despite new films taking away screens/shows, #Badla *Weekend 2* [₹ 18.70 cr] is slightly lower than *Weekend 1* [₹ 23.20 cr]. 👌👌👌 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

#Badla⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 38 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 18.70 cr

Total: ₹ 56.70 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

The film, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo, has been declared a hit.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 16:06:12 IST