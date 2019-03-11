Captain Marvel audience at Clifton movie theater had a surprise visitor in Brie Larson during opening weekend show

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson surprised a few fans who had come to watch the movie at the Clifton movie theater last Saturday on 9 March. The actress was seen dressed in a Captain Marvel sweatsuit, making her way through the hallway of a movie theatre to greet her fans.

"I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn, and I wanted to see for myself. So, thank you so much for coming," Larson told the packed audience. "You guys are so awesome to come, like, opening weekend." The video then cuts to the star walking out of the frame as she says, "Higher, further, faster," to the audience.

The Marvel Studios Twitter account also posted multiple images of the actress behind the concession stand of a theatre, where she handed out popcorn and posed for pictures.

The ultimate #CaptainMarvel experience! Brie Larson helped fans get their popcorn and soda at a theater on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster (2/2) pic.twitter.com/G8uq2qGOkM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 10, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film made a whopping $455 million in global ticket sales and an estimated $153 million of sales in North America. It is also the second largest worldwide opening for a comic book adaptation.

The film is a prequel to most of the Marvel Universe films. It features the time the Avengers were formed by Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson.

Captain Marvel will likely play a key role in Avengers: Endgame, the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is slated to release on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 11:17:53 IST