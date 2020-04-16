Capone trailer: Tom Hardy plays a ruthless American mobster in upcoming film directed by Josh Trank

The first trailer of Tom Hardy's gangster drama Capone, previously titled Fonzo, was unveiled on Thursday.

Hardy plays the notorious mobster Al Capone, who was prosecuted for income tax evasion in 1931 and eventually imprisoned. He died at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, of dementia.

The film will chronicle the time of his life where he is released from prison and living in Florida, suffering from syphilis and dementia.

Hardy's Capone is sick, scarred and ageing in the film, and almost never seen without a cigar in his mouth. The trailer teases this film's story as the "untold chapter" from the gangster's life.

Linda Cardellini plays Capone's long-suffering wife Mae, Matt Dillon depicts his closest friend Johnny, Kyle MacLachlan portrays his doctor Karlock, and Kathrine Narducci is Rosie, one of Capone's sisters.

Capone is Trank's first directorial effort after 2015's Fantastic Four, which tanked at the box office. The film is backed by Bron Studios, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

Trank shared the trailer on social media

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut. ) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

In a 2018 interview, Hardy had shared that he had to go through a complete transformation to look and talk like Al Capone, for which he and the crew also shot on an average for 19 hours every day over the course of six weeks.

The infamous gangster has previously been portrayed onscreen by Rod Steiger in Al Capone (1959), Ben Gazzara in Capone (1975) and Robert De Niro in The Untouchables (1987).

Capone will be made available to rent digitally for 48 hours on 12 May by Vertical Entertainment and Red Box Entertainment. A release date will be announced once the situation following the ongoing pandemic revert to normal.

