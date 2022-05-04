The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 to 28; masks and covid testing are not mandatory.

The Cannes Film Festival is planning to remove COVID-19 restrictions ahead of its 75th year. According to Variety, the annual film festival will not test participants, as it did last year, and will not impose a mask requirement for screenings and activities. "Since the health pass is no longer valid in France, guests will not be required to provide proof of testing or immunisation to access the Palais," said Francois Desrousseaux, Cannes general secretary.

He added, "Most participants will likely be vaccinated anyway because France has made it very complicated for non-vaccinated travellers to enter the country."

He also mentioned that 95 per cent of the adult population in France has already received both shots of the vaccine.

"We're in a very different situation than last year because the curve of COVID-19 infections is going down, instead of going up," he said.

Masks will not be necessary indoors, as they were last year, but they will be strongly encouraged. Desrousseaux, on the other hand, stated that Cannes employees will be wearing masks.

