Cannes Film Festival 2018: The best and worst of celebrity fashion on this year's red carpet

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival concluded on 19 May after 12 days of world-class cinema and fashion. Starlets from all across the globe put their best foot (and dress) forward in their attempt to take over the red carpet.

However, like every year, some looks were hits while some became lessons on what not to wear to the French event. Here is a compilation of the best and the worst of celebrity fashion at the French Riviera this year.

Best Dressed Celebrities

Bella Hadid

Although Bella Hadid is fairly new on the Cannes red carpet, when compared with veterans like Cate Blanchett and Charlize Theron, she knows her Cannes game. The model channelled some metallic magic and stepped out in a sequined silver gown for the premiere of BlacKkKlansman. Although Bella rules the ramp, she looked no less than a Hollywood starlet in the chic number.

Irina Shayk

Russian model Irina Shayk turned up the heat in this risque Atelier Versace creation. Her contemporary, double slit gown accentuated her long legs and made her stand out from the frills and ruffles, which were a hot favourite this year on the red carpet.

Ela Hosk

Swedish model Elsa Hosk had a dreamy satin situation going on on the Cannes red carpet. This is one of our most favourite looks of this season and Hosk's frame is only making things better. She looked like a Great Gatsby heroine from Old Hollywood which is a pretty great when you are surrounded with global fashionistas.

Deepika Padukone

India's very representative, Deepika Padukone, brought down the house with her dramatic entrance in this pink Ashi Studio creation. Paired with purple pumps, smokey eyes and emerald earrings, Padukone took up the fashion factor up by a few notches.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore opted for a classic Givenchy Haute Couture gown at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival and was everything that she is in real life: classy, minimal and timeless.

Lupita Nyong'o

Cannes veteran Lupita Nyong'o was all shades of sensuous in this playful, pink Prada dress. The Black Panther actress slayed the Chopard red carpet event by letting her hair down and twirling in her pretty spaghetti dress.

Worst dressed celebrities

Leomie Anderson

It is likely that Leomie Anderson's Cannes buddies told her they were going to the farmers market and would meet her in the hallway in 15. This yellow twinset gown is working for neither us nor her body.

Marion Cotillard

French actress Marion Cotillard's Cannes game was off this year. From the hideous orange and black animal print jumpsuit she wore to the Chopard party to this random, futuristic three-piece ensemble, Cotillard could have opted for something nicer.

Kendall Jenner

Where do we begin with this look...We love how the model likes to oscillate between extremes: She is either a showstopper or she will just wrap a piece of muslin around her and just turn up.

Araya Hargate

We did not know the Yeti was invited to Cannes too. Nice to see the Himalayan chap enjoy the beach for once.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 14:09 PM