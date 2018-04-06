Cannes Film Festival 2018 — Solo: A Star Wars Story to premiere at 71st edition, ten days before theatrical release

Star Wars is about to get one of its iconic characters Hans Solo’s origin movie, directed by Ron Howard. Star Wars fans have a surprise though as the movie, that is slated to release on 25 May, is getting a surprise Cannes Film Festival 2018 premiere on 15 May.

The prestigious film festival has embraced the Hollywood franchise earlier with Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in 2005 screening at the festival out of competition.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, is the origin story of Hans Solo who was immortalised by Harrison Ford in the original 1977 Star Wars, which spawned a decades-long Star Wars franchise ever since. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo and how he met his future co-pilot Chewbacca. The movie also stars Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany and Thandie Newton.

The Cannes premiere is an apt nod to the hard work put in by Ron Howard, who to the delight of fans has been regularly teasing various milestones about the movie for over a year now.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWarspic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 14:47 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 14:47 PM