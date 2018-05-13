You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai stuns in Michael Cinco creation, walks red carpet with Aaradhya

PTI

May,13 2018 13:38:51 IST

Fans experienced a major wow moment as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed in a dramatic purple butterfly gown with a 20-foot long train, in her first Cannes red carpet appearance this year.

The outfit, designed by Dubai-based couturer Michael Cinco, was patterned with Swarovski crystals and French palettes. Ultra-violet, midnight blue, and red thread works added extra details to the gown.

The Indian diva completed her look with a pair of blingy earrings, shimmery purple eye-liner, middle-parted hair and red lips.

I see you 👀

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bacha️️n📽 (@aishwaryaraibachan__arb) on

Aishwarya collaborated with Cinco for the second year in a row. She made a stunning appearance last year in a frosty blue ball gown by the designer. The Bollywood star was accompanied by her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who wore a red Gauri-Nainika princess dress.

Aishwarya rai and Aaradhya take the Cannes by Storm #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2018 #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #aaradhya #aaradhyabachchan A post shared by Hashtagscoop (@hashtagscoop) on

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan At #cannes2018

A post shared by DailyPakistan Fashion (@dailypakistan.com.pk) on

Aishwarya, who recently made her debut on Instagram, shared various pictures and videos from her day one at the French Riviera on the social media platform. 2018 marks Aishwarya's 17th year at the Cannes film festival and for her day appearance, the 44-year-old former Miss World picked a summery sequined off-shoulder Manish Arora outfit.

The actor will be making her second red carpet appearance today.

Updated Date: May 13, 2018 13:38 PM

tags: #Aaradhya #Aaradhya Bachchan #Aishwarya Rai #Aishwarya Rai Cannes #Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan #Cannes #Cannes Film Festival #Michael Cinco #Swarovski

also see

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make Instagram debut on day of her first appearance

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make Instagram debut on day of her first appearance

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Huma Qureshi opts for sheer white Varun Bahl design for India Pavilion appearance

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Huma Qureshi opts for sheer white Varun Bahl design for India Pavilion appearance

Cannes Film Festival 2018: A look at Indian representation, from Manto to The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

Cannes Film Festival 2018: A look at Indian representation, from Manto to The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir