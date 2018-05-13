You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai stuns in Michael Cinco creation, walks red carpet with Aaradhya

Fans experienced a major wow moment as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed in a dramatic purple butterfly gown with a 20-foot long train, in her first Cannes red carpet appearance this year.

The outfit, designed by Dubai-based couturer Michael Cinco, was patterned with Swarovski crystals and French palettes. Ultra-violet, midnight blue, and red thread works added extra details to the gown.

The Indian diva completed her look with a pair of blingy earrings, shimmery purple eye-liner, middle-parted hair and red lips.

I see you 👀 A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bacha️️n📽 (@aishwaryaraibachan__arb) on May 13, 2018 at 12:36am PDT

Aishwarya collaborated with Cinco for the second year in a row. She made a stunning appearance last year in a frosty blue ball gown by the designer. The Bollywood star was accompanied by her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who wore a red Gauri-Nainika princess dress.

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan At #cannes2018 A post shared by DailyPakistan Fashion (@dailypakistan.com.pk) on May 13, 2018 at 12:45am PDT

Aishwarya, who recently made her debut on Instagram, shared various pictures and videos from her day one at the French Riviera on the social media platform. 2018 marks Aishwarya's 17th year at the Cannes film festival and for her day appearance, the 44-year-old former Miss World picked a summery sequined off-shoulder Manish Arora outfit.

The actor will be making her second red carpet appearance today.

Updated Date: May 13, 2018 13:38 PM