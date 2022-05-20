Another highlighted event on the third day was the premiere of Bollywood actor-director R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is inspired by the life of former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan who was falsely alleged of espionage.

The third day at the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 witnessed the world premiere of the American period drama Armageddon Time starring Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong. After the screening, the film - directed by James Gray - received an emotional seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Following the premiere, Hathaway and Gray got emotional and broke into tears after getting the overwhelming response. The film is created based on Gray’s own life while growing up in 1980s Queens in New York. Newcomers like Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb have also worked in the film. Prior to the screening, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts and Alessandro Ambrosio were seen leading the red carpet.

Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachhan also hit the red carpet on the third day of the film festival. Aishwarya Rai became the head-turner wearing a pink dramatic gown coupled with a giant halo and minimal accessories. The 48-year-old actress was seen giving her signature poses to a legion of paparazzi. Later, designer Gaurav Gupta revealed that the gown was inspired by the birth of Venus who is called the goddess of beauty and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Deepika Padukone ignited the red carpet with her stunning look in a scarlet gown created by Louis Vuitton and a Cartier necklace. The actress was seen striking several poses for the photographers. Ahead of attending the premiere, Padukone shared a glimpse of her look on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Another highlighted event on the third day was the premiere of Bollywood actor-director R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is inspired by the life of former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan who was falsely alleged of espionage. CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and music director AR Rahman were also present at the screening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayita Chowdhury 👑 (@jayita_chowdhury_)

On the third day, Cannes also witnessed the India Forum panel moderated by CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo to discuss the insights of the Indian entertainment industry. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur emphasised the topic of how India is becoming a global content heaven. The panel also saw Prasoon Joshi, R. Madhavan and filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor's attendance.