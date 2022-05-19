Aishwarya Rai was also seen hanging out and posing with Eva Longoria at the Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Wednesday and was a head-turner as she graced the red carpet for Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick in an extravagant long black gown. The diva has been attending the coveted film festival for the past two decades now.

The ornate black gown with floral accents had an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve.

The actor's outfit was designed by Dolce and Gabbana and she paired her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips with her hair down.

Here are some of her pictures from the event:

The highlight of her black gown were those extravagant flowers that added even more grace to the overall look.

Her last appearance at the French Riviera was in a purple sparkly outfit that was shaped like a giant butterfly on the red carpet. Prior to that, she was spotted in a Cindrella-esque that made her look like the Disney princess. This time the flower extensions of her dress were the highlight.

Aishwarya Rai kept her makeup subtle and refrained from experimenting. In fact, this was a rare appearance where she did not apply her trademark red lipstick. The actress was also seen hanging out and posing with Eva Longoria (of Desperate Housewives fame).

She also dazzled in a hot pink Valentino suit which was paired with matching pants. The Valentino pantsuit donned by the former Miss World showcased the sassy persona of the diva.