Cannes 2019 day 7 roundup: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner; Alain Delon receives honorary Palme d’Or

Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner party

Elle Fanning, who is also a member of this year's Cannes jury, had a health scare on Monday when she fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner party. An eyewitness told E! News that they saw the 21-year-old star briefly fainting, adding that "she quickly recovered before leaving." While the news of her passing out quickly went viral, the dinner attendee said it happened so fast that people at the party barely even noticed it. "Most people in the room didn't even notice until after there was a brief pause, during which word quickly spread through the venue about what happened," the eyewitness revealed.

The Maleficent actor later confirmed on Instagram that she did indeed faint, but also asserted that there is nothing to worry about. According to Variety, the actor's elder sister Dakota Fanning and British star Colin Firth quickly helped Fanning when she was falling off her chair. The 21-year-old star was then rushed away by Dakota and their team of security guards, after which she apparently slipped into a pair of pajamas.

Mallika Sherawat, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan red carpet appearance

Mallika Sherawat made her red carpet appearance in a grey and black gown by Tony Ward along with drop earrings. The actress seemed to play it safe and kept her make up minimal. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the other hand, was seen in a white couture dress by Ashi Studio.

Frankie, Freedom and Port Authority's screening

Frankie's screening was attended by Isabelle Huppert, Ira Sachs, Jérémie Renier and Ariyon Bakare. Meanwhile, transgender model Leyna Bloom's performance in Port Authority drew praise from critics after the film, by director-writer Danielle Lessovitz, made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival as part of its second-tier Un Certain Regard competition.The movie opens with 21-year-old Paul, played by Fionn Whitehead, arriving at the Port Authority bus terminal in New York, hoping for a fresh start living with his sister - a plan that soon unravels.

But his life changes nonetheless when his head is turned by young trans woman Wye. Wye introduces Paul to the people she lives with and takes him out to experience the underground LGBTQ Kiki ballroom scene, although Paul doesn’t know to begin with that Wye is transgender.

With a non-stop two-hour orgy shot from every imaginable angle, Albert Serra's Freedom is the most shockingly explicit film at this year's Cannes film festival."I'm trying to create unprecedented images," the Catalan director declared, defending his exploration of the libertine excesses of the 18th century, replete with unsettling scenes of sex that he said "find an echo" among thrill-seeking youngsters today.

Set in 1774, on the eve of the French Revolution, the film is an adaptation of a play he wrote himself.

Thierry Fremaux pays tribute to noted French actor Alain Delon

Alain Delon’s emotion tonight on the occasion of the presentation of his Honorary Palme d'or moved the whole Debussy Theatre! ✨https://t.co/OkHR8wFwhK pic.twitter.com/wt453MpN4d — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 19, 2019

Cannes Festival director Thierry Fremaux gave a heartfelt speech on the occasion of actor Alain Delon receiving an honorary Palme d’Or. "We know that intolerance is back (…) we’re being asked to believe that if we all think the same it will protect us from the risk of being disliked or being wrong, but Alain Delon is afraid of being disliked, being wrong, and he doesn’t think of others, and he’s not afraid of being alone," said Fremaux according to Variety. He added that in the fight against intolerance, the festival will always support the artistes.

