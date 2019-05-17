Cannes 2019 day 3 round up: Elton John attends Rocketman premiere; Alfonso Cuaron presents The Shining

The third day at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival saw the premiere of Rocketman, Too Old to Die Young, Atlantique as well as the screening of The Shining.

Here's what happened on the third day.

Elton John, Taron Egerton at Rocketman world premiere

Photocall 📸 ROCKETMAN by Dexter Fletcher

with Dexter Fletcher, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden, Taron Egerton & Elton John #Cannes2019 #OutOfCompetition #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/rrA0sv9N2k — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 16, 2019

The world premiere of Rocketman at Cannes 2019 was a star-studded affair. Elton John, on whom the film is based made an appearance and posed alongside Taron Egerton, who portrays him onscreen. Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard were also in attendance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, John and Egerton even surprised the audience with a surprise duet after the premiere. The film was met with a four-minute long standing ovation, bringing Egerton to tears and Dexter Fletcher thanking the audience.

Ladj Ly on Les Misérables

Ladj Ly, who drew comparisons to Spike Lee at the world's top film festival, said President Emmanuel Macron should watch his searing debut feature Les Miserables if he wants to understand the wave of anger that has shaken France since November. The film takes a unflinching look at mounting rage in largely black and Arab communities over police harassment, failing schools and meagre job prospects. "The 'yellow vests' have been in the streets for six months demanding their rights be recognised," the 39-year-old filmmaker told Agence-Presse France. It is one of 21 pictures vying for the Palme d'Or top prize against competition from the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Terrence Malick, Ken Loach and Pedro Almodovar.

Mati Diop's Atlantique premiere

#RedSteps ATLANTIQUE (ATLANTICS) by Mati Diop ✨

with Mati Diop, Mame Bineta Same & the team of the film#Cannes2019#Competitionpic.twitter.com/Qc4ryqiqJF — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 16, 2019

French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop made her debut with Atlantique (Atlantics), becoming the first woman of colour to present a film at the Competition section. In attendance were Mama Bineta Same and the cast. The film is based Diop's short film of the same name.

"The story of Atlantique begins with the departure of Souleiman, a young native of Dakar who is forced to leave his country by sea in hope of a better life. Starting from this sadly commonplace reality marked by the collective tragedies of illegal immigration, Mati Diop pays tribute to a Senegalese youth wounded and yet touched by grace, one that is also capable of a citizens' resurgence such as the "Y'en a Marre" ("Fed Up") movement conducted in 2012 against President Wade," states the official synopsis.

Sorry We Missed You premiere

#RedSteps SORRY WE MISSED YOU by Ken Loach ✨

with Debbie Honeywood, Ken Loach, General Delegate Thierry Fremaux, Paul Laverty, Katie Proctor & Rebecca O'Brien#Cannes2019#Competition#KenLoachpic.twitter.com/jpkH3g7Iov — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 16, 2019

Ken Loach's Sorry We Missed You had its premiere at Cannes 2019, which was attended by Debbie Honeywood, screenwriter Paul Laverty, festival director Thierry Fremaux, among others. The film follows a family struggling to make ends meet since the 2008 financial crash.

Remastered version of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining presented by Alfonso Cuaron

A 4k restoration of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson was screened at Cannes 2019. Roma director Alsonso Cuaron presented the feature at the event. According to Bloody Disgusting, the mastering was done by Warner Bros Motion Picture Imaging under the supervision of Kubrick's assistant Leon Vitali, who was also present at the festival.

