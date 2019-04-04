You are here:

Too Old to Die Young trailer: Miles Teller plays a police officer on wrong side of law in upcoming series

The trailer of Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn's Amazon Prime Video series Too Old to Die Young was recently released. The upcoming show resembled Refn's past works like Drive, Only God Forgives and The Neon Demon.

❤️👁🔻 The trailer has arrived 🔻👁❤️ Too Old To Die Young, from @NicolasWR, is available on Prime Video June 14. #TOTDYpic.twitter.com/3SPVgKkqN9 — Too Old To Die Young (@TOTDYTV) April 3, 2019

According to the official description, the show depicts "characters’ existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurais in the city of angels." Though the synopsis does not reveal much about the show's plot and neither does the trailer. Miles Teller plays a police officer who is sucked into the dark underbelly of crime in Los Angeles after he kills a woman.

Besides Teller, the cast also includes Jena Malone, Billy Baldwin, John Hawkes, Nell Tiger Free, Babs Olusanmokun, Callie Hernandez, and Cristina Rodlo. Nicolas Winding Refn has directed, produced and co-written the show along with Ed Brubaker. They are also the executive producers with Jeffrey Scott, writes Deadline.

Amazon will premiere Too Old to Die Young on 14 June.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 15:54:31 IST