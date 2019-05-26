You are here:

Cannes 2019: Britain's Emily Beecham wins best actress for psychological thriller Little Joe

British actress Emily Beecham won the best actress award at the Cannes film festival on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is the star of psychological chiller Little Joe in which she plays a scientist working on a flower whose smell can make people euphoric.

The actress — the star of the martial arts television series Into the Badland — joked that she was in such a hurry to rush back to Cannes for the awards ceremony that she forgot her toothbrush.

Merci beaucoup @festivaldecannes pour un festival magnifique! You were missed @benjwhishaw 💜@thebureaufilms #coop99 #kerryfox #jessicahausner #kitconnor #phenixbrossard #littlejoefilm Written by @geraldine.bajard Directed by #jessicahausner And thank you @taniagrier & @code8beauty for doing my make up!

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 11:16:23 IST

