Cannes 2019: Britain's Emily Beecham wins best actress for psychological thriller Little Joe
British actress Emily Beecham won the best actress award at the Cannes film festival on Saturday.
The 35-year-old is the star of psychological chiller Little Joe in which she plays a scientist working on a flower whose smell can make people euphoric.
The actress — the star of the martial arts television series Into the Badland — joked that she was in such a hurry to rush back to Cannes for the awards ceremony that she forgot her toothbrush.
View this post on Instagram
Emily Beecham, lauréate du Prix d'interprétation féminine pour LITTLE JOE de Jessica Hausner & la réalisatrice Jessica Hausner. — Emily Beecham, award winner of the Best performance by an actress for LITTLE JOE by Jessica Hausner & director Jessica Hausner. — #Cannes2019 #Awards #LittleJoe #EmilyBeecham
View this post on Instagram
Cannes Highlights Little Joe (2019) - The Blossom Scene (35mm Focal Length) Jessica Hausner (Film Director): “All of my films have quite an artificial look, and I aim to show it is a film. I like artificial settings, colors, costumes and obvious camera movements. The scenes are strongly choreographed. I explained to the actors it is choreographed, there are complicated scenes, long rehearsals, but still want them to be authentic within that.” A post shared by @ cineflux on
Merci beaucoup @festivaldecannes pour un festival magnifique! You were missed @benjwhishaw 💜@thebureaufilms #coop99 #kerryfox #jessicahausner #kitconnor #phenixbrossard #littlejoefilm Written by @geraldine.bajard Directed by #jessicahausner And thank you @taniagrier & @code8beauty for doing my make up!
(With inputs from agencies)
Updated Date: May 26, 2019 11:16:23 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.