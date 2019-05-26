You are here:

Cannes 2019: Belgium's Dardenne brothers win best director for Young Ahmed

Belgium's Dardenne brothers won the best director award at Cannes Film Festival Saturday for their story of a radicalised Muslim youth, Young Ahmed.

The pair are already Cannes legends with two Palme d'Or prizes under their belt, and Luc Dardenne said they wanted to show how a "young militant might develop his views", paying tribute to young actor Idir Ben Addi for turning it into reality.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gives an approval rating of 57% based on 21 reviews, with an average rating of 6.55/10 to Young Ahmed. Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned the film a score of 65 out of 100, based on 9 critics, which slots under "generally favorable reviews".

🔴 "Nous avons voulu filmer un appel à la vie, à l'ouverture, à la différence [...] ce qui est la vocation du cinéma." Le discours des frères Dardenne ⤵️ 📱💻📺 Cérémonie du palmarès le 25/05 à 19H seulement sur @canalplus et @myCANAL ►https://t.co/ZMC7NfxEsE #Cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/2YPHMbQz7N — cinemacanalplus (@cinemacanalplus) May 25, 2019

