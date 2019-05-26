You are here:

Cannes 2019: Belgium's Dardenne brothers win best director for Young Ahmed

FP Staff

May 26, 2019 10:55:20 IST

Belgium's Dardenne brothers won the best director award at Cannes Film Festival Saturday for their story of a radicalised Muslim youth, Young Ahmed.

The pair are already Cannes legends with two Palme d'Or prizes under their belt, and Luc Dardenne said they wanted to show how a "young militant might develop his views", paying tribute to young actor Idir Ben Addi for turning it into reality.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gives an approval rating of 57% based on 21 reviews, with an average rating of 6.55/10 to Young Ahmed. Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned the film a score of 65 out of 100, based on 9 critics, which slots under "generally favorable reviews".

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 10:55:20 IST

tags: Best Director , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cannes , cannes 2019 , Dardenne Brothers , Hollywood , Luc Dardenne , Palme d'Or , young ahmed

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Cannes 2019: Antonio Banderas wins Best Actor for Pain and Glory; Mati Diop's Atlantics bags Grand Prix

Cannes 2019: Antonio Banderas wins Best Actor for Pain and Glory; Mati Diop's Atlantics bags Grand Prix

Cannes 2019 day 7 roundup: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner; Alain Delon receives honorary Palme d’Or

Cannes 2019 day 7 roundup: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner; Alain Delon receives honorary Palme d’Or

Cannes 2019 day 8 roundup: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood gets standing ovation; Parasite premieres

Cannes 2019 day 8 roundup: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood gets standing ovation; Parasite premieres