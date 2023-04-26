In another case of plastic surgery failure that eventually turned out fatal, a 22-year-old young Canadian actor died due to severe complications after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures over the past year.

The actor identified as Saint Von Colucci died on Sunday at a South Korean hospital, a day after he went through a surgery to remove his jaw implants. After developing an infection and complications from the same, he died a few hours after the surgery. As reported by The Daily Mail, the actor had spent a whopping amount of $2,20,000 (around Rs 1.80 crore) on a total of 12 plastic surgeries that he underwent over the past year to look like BTS star Jimin.

He was reportedly targeting to bag a role for a US streaming network, for which he wanted to look like the KPop star.

Saint Von Colucci’s jaw implant surgery led to his death

As said by the young actor’s manager, Colucci was aware of the possible complications that could have occurred due to the jaw implant surgery, however, went ahead with it. He had undergone a surgery on Saturday night to remove the implants that he had put in last November. However, this led to an infection, which led to his death.

Calling it “very tragic and unfortunate”, his manager who has been working with the actor since March 2022 further added Colucci was very “insecure” about his looks and thereafter had undergone 12 cosmetic procedures including a jaw surgery, implants, a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, eyebrow lift, lip reduction, and other minor surgeries.

“He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have,” he added.

Saint Von Colucci’s career

The actor who earlier managed to bag a role in a Korean drama titled Pretty Lies completed its shooting in December last year. While the show is all set to go on-air in October this year, Colucci’s manager noted how he was excited about the show and was hoping that it would launch his music career.

Notably, he moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to pursue a career in the music industry and used to work as a trainee for a big South Korean entertainment company as a part of a seven-year contract.

