Calls to boycott Mulan reemerges in Hongkong, Taiwan after its Disney+ release

Protesters are boycotting Mulan over the film's lead actor Liu Yifei's 2019 comments made in support of Hong Kong police

Disney’s latest live adaptation offering Mulan has seen a delayed-release through Disney's streaming service in a select few countries a few days back. The movie is also being screened in other places where theatres are open.

However, activists from various countries have called for a boycott of the film. The fresh calls have been raised by popular Thai and Taiwanese activists who are drawing attention to star Liu Yifei publicly supporting the Hong Kong police in 2019.

When the production for Mulan was underway last year, Liu had retweeted a picture originally posted by Chinese state-sponsored publication People’s Daily on Weibo. The post read, “I support the Hong Kong police; you can beat me up now” in Chinese followed by “What a shame for Hong Kong” below in English.

This controversy had brought the Disney movie and its star to the centre of the “pro-democracy, anti-police brutality protests” being carried out in Hong Kong.

Liu was accused of supporting police brutality and #BoycottMulan had trended back then. Now with the movie seeing a release, Hong Kong activists are raising their voice again and have been joined by international activists.

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tweeted on 4 September, the date of Mulan’s release and asked his followers to boycott the movie. He wrote, “This film is released today. But because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan”

Popular Thai student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal also urged his followers on Twitter to give the Disney film a pass.

According to IndieWire, there is an online movement that is uniting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan. This alliance called the #MilkTeaAlliance is also bringing the protesters together in raising their voice against causes. The movement has gained its name from the common beverage that is popular in all of these countries.