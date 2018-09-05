Busan International Film Festival 2018 to host premiere of Rima Das' Assamese feature Bulbul Can Sing

Mumbai: After making its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das’ next Assamese feature, Bulbul Can Sing is all set to make its South Asia premiere at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival 2018.

The film will be screened in A Window on Asian Cinema section at the event, to be held from 4 to 13 October.

The writer-director-producer made the film independently, in the same manner as she did her earlier film, Village Rockstars.

In a statement Rima Das said, “It's a huge honour to return to TIFF after Village Rockstars and start the journey of my next feature, Bulbul Can Sing, which will have its world premiere in the competition category - Contemporary World Cinema. It’s like the homecoming for me."

Bulbul Can Sing is a visceral coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is.

Rima Das' debut film as a writer-director-producer, Man with Binoculars (Antardrishti), premiered at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2016. Village Rockstars, her second feature, has screened at more than 70 renowned film festivals and has won 44 awards, including four National Awards (Best Feature, Best Editing, Audiography and Child Artist).

