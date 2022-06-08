Brad Pitt's Bullet Train also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji and Hiroyuki Sanada in key roles.

After taking us on an action-packed ride with its first trailer, the makers of Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train have now dropped the second promo, which takes our excitement to another level. Along with well-choreographed action sequences, we see a proper blend of comedy and drama in the second trailer of the movie.

An enthralling adaptation of the internationally best-selling book, Bullet Train (aka Maria Beetle) by Kōtarō Isaka, the movie will feature an all-star cast comprising Brad Pitt in the lead, along with headlining actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.

David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame keeps the high-octane movie trailer interesting with action-packed scenes and exhilarating chase sequences as the star cast appears hot on each other’s heels within the confines of the world’s fastest train!

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train…and he’s got to figure out how to get off. From the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, the end of the line is only the beginning in a wild, non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Bullet Train on August 5th in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

